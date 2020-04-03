Tottenham Hotspur Cool Interest In Centre-Back

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur have cooled their interest in Manchester United linked defender Diego Godin ahead of the summer transfer window, it has been claimed in Italy.



Godin wants to leave Inter after just one term at the San Siro and he is now on the lookout for a new club for next season.













Manchester United have rekindled their interest in the defender, who they made a failed attempt to sign in the summer of 2018.



Jose Mourinho has also been interested in the former 34-year-old centre-back and has been linked with wanting to take him to north London this summer.





But according to Italian daily Tuttosport, Tottenham have cooled their interest in Godin.







With money expected to be tight this summer, Tottenham are recalibrating their transfer strategy and the Uruguayan does not seem to be the priority he once was.



Manchester United are still interested in the veteran defender and are exploring the possibility of taking him to Old Trafford.





La Liga giants Valencia are also keen, but Godin is not yet ready to play for another club in Spain after he left Atletico Madrid last summer.

