XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



03/04/2020 - 12:05 BST

Understand Liverpool Frustration But Only Government Can Decide – Carlo Ancelotti

 




Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has conceded that he would understand Liverpool’s frustration if the season is voided, but feels only the government can make the decision on when it is safe for the Premier League to play again.

Liverpool are just two wins away from winning their first league title in 30 years but are now anxiously waiting on whether the season will resume, after the decision to suspend it was taken.  


 



The Premier League want to resume the campaign in June, but there are increasing fears that they could be left with little choice but to void the season as the public health crisis in the UK continues.

Ancelotti admits Liverpool would have good reasons to feel aggrieved if the campaign is voided, but believes these are unprecedented times and the health and safety of everyone should be the top priority.
 


The Everton manager indicated that it is only the government who can decide whether it will be safe to play again over the summer.



“Yes, I understand that”, Ancelotti told French sports daily L’Equipe when asked whether it would be unfair to Liverpool if the season is voided.

“But again, what matters today is that the health of everyone is assured. We should only think about that.
 


“It is for that reason we must follow the advice of the government to the letter and stay at home.

“This is the priority. Only the government can make decisions.”

The Belgian top flight was called off earlier this week, and Club Brugge were declared champions as they sat on top of the table when the campaign was suspended.
 