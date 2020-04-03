Understand Liverpool Frustration But Only Government Can Decide – Carlo Ancelotti

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has conceded that he would understand Liverpool’s frustration if the season is voided, but feels only the government can make the decision on when it is safe for the Premier League to play again.



Liverpool are just two wins away from winning their first league title in 30 years but are now anxiously waiting on whether the season will resume, after the decision to suspend it was taken.













The Premier League want to resume the campaign in June, but there are increasing fears that they could be left with little choice but to void the season as the public health crisis in the UK continues.



Ancelotti admits Liverpool would have good reasons to feel aggrieved if the campaign is voided, but believes these are unprecedented times and the health and safety of everyone should be the top priority.





The Everton manager indicated that it is only the government who can decide whether it will be safe to play again over the summer.







“Yes, I understand that”, Ancelotti told French sports daily L’Equipe when asked whether it would be unfair to Liverpool if the season is voided.



“But again, what matters today is that the health of everyone is assured. We should only think about that.





“It is for that reason we must follow the advice of the government to the letter and stay at home.



“This is the priority. Only the government can make decisions.”



The Belgian top flight was called off earlier this week, and Club Brugge were declared champions as they sat on top of the table when the campaign was suspended.

