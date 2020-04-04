Arsenal Being Monitored By Clubs, Could Be Vulnerable To Losing Stars

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal's situation is being monitored by a number of elite European clubs as the suspension of the game, combined with the continued lack of Champions League football at the Emirates Stadium, offers a potential opportunity to sign several Gunners stars, according to The Athletic.



The Premier League are pushing to complete their season over the summer in order to stave off a financial crisis in the league, but there is not yet any firm date for a restart.













They could be forced to pay more than £750m to TV rights holders if the commitments in their contracts, and Premier League sides are keen to avoid that scenario.



Several Premier League clubs have already adopted cost-cutting measures and some could even be forced to sell players when the transfer window opens.





And it has been claimed Arsenal are the ones who are being monitored closely by Europe’s elite with a view to snaring away some of their top players.







Arsenal are likely to enter a third year without Champions League football and it is likely to have an impact on their financial figures.



The Gunners splashed the cash last summer, signing players such as Nicolas Pepe, and could be vulnerable.





It has been noted by some clubs that the north London club have struggled to agree on fresh terms with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who is set to enter the final year of his contract.



There is a feeling amongst Europe’s elite that they could pick up some of Arsenal’s best players this summer due to the radically different market football is set to enter in the next few months.

