Brentford Skipper Happy For Squad To Unite On Wage Deferral

Brentford skipper Pontus Jansson has insisted he is delighted the club's squad has come together to help the Bees financially by deferring part of their salary while no games are being played.



With football suspended and there being no clarity on when it will return, clubs across the country are seeing their finances come under significant pressure.













Brentford have spoken with their squad and the players have agreed to a wage deferral, something captain Jansson is happy they were able to unite to do.



The wage deferral will continue until the Championship side are in a position to play games again without restrictions.





Jansson, happy that the squad were able to unite to agree the deferral, told Brentford's official site: “The players have been speaking about how we could show the club our support through a difficult time.







"Our team spirit has been a big factor in our results this season.



"So I am very pleased that we, as a united squad, are able to show how much we appreciate being part of this club."





With UEFA moving Euro 2020 until next summer and urging leagues to complete their seasons, hopes are still high that football across England can resume within the coming months.

