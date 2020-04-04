Fantastic League – Liverpool Legend Hints At MLS Managerial Desire

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler has indicated that America’s Major League Soccer could be the next stop in his management career.



Fowler started his coaching career in Thailand with Muangthong United, but then returned to the UK to pursue his coaching badges and work with Liverpool's academy.













He returned to the hot seat when he signed a two-year deal with Brisbane Roar in April 2019 and he has been enhancing his reputation in the Australian top flight..



Fowler is looking ahead though and has insisted that he has major ambitions for his coaching career, meaning he will consider offers to manage in England next.





But the former striker indicated that his next stop could be the MLS in the United States as he feels that the league has come on leaps and bounds in recent years.







Fowler dubbed the MLS a "fantastic league".



“I’m ambitious”, the former striker told The Athletic.





“I was the same as a player. I always wanted to be the best I possibly could and get everything out of the game that I possibly could.



“I’m currently manager of Brisbane but who knows what the next challenge will be and whereabouts in the world?



“It could be in England or it could be elsewhere.



"I think MLS is a fantastic league.



"If you’re talking about football progression, the steps forward MLS has made in the last five to 10 years has been incredible.



“It’s gone from strength to strength.”



It remains to be seen where Fowler will head next, but at present he is making waves in Australian football at Brisbane Roar.

