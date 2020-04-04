XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



04/04/2020 - 11:17 BST

Honour To Play With Steven Gerrard, Can’t Understand His Talent – Former Liverpool Defender

 




Former Liverpool centre-back Sotirios Kyrgiakos has admitted he was honoured to have been Steven Gerrard's team-mate at Anfield and feels he cannot overstate just how good the Reds legend was as a player.

Kyrgiakos joined Liverpool in the summer of 2009 from Greek giants AEK Athens and spent two seasons at the club, making 49 appearances. Liverpool let the centre-back move to Wolfsburg in the summer of 2011.


 



The former defender regularly turned out alongside now Rangers manager Gerrard while at Anfield and was hugely impressed with what he saw from the Reds legend.

He feels it is impossible to understate just how good Gerrard was as a player and admits he is honoured to have turned out alongside him.
 


Kyrgiakos also detailed what he saw as Gerrard's biggest strengths, lauding his character.



“I cannot overstate how great a player Steven was”, Kyrgiakos told Rangers Digital Programme.

“The whole planet knows that he was a world class player who enjoyed a fantastic career and huge achievements.
 


“His biggest strengths for me, however, were that he was a straightforward person with a great character and always 100% professional.

"It was an honour to be his team-mate at that time.”

Kyrgiakos did not pick up silverware during his time at Liverpool, but did win one Greek league title, one Greek Cup, one Scottish league title and one Scottish League Cup in his career.

 