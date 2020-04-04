Honour To Play With Steven Gerrard, Can’t Understand His Talent – Former Liverpool Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool centre-back Sotirios Kyrgiakos has admitted he was honoured to have been Steven Gerrard's team-mate at Anfield and feels he cannot overstate just how good the Reds legend was as a player.



Kyrgiakos joined Liverpool in the summer of 2009 from Greek giants AEK Athens and spent two seasons at the club, making 49 appearances. Liverpool let the centre-back move to Wolfsburg in the summer of 2011.













The former defender regularly turned out alongside now Rangers manager Gerrard while at Anfield and was hugely impressed with what he saw from the Reds legend.



He feels it is impossible to understate just how good Gerrard was as a player and admits he is honoured to have turned out alongside him.





Kyrgiakos also detailed what he saw as Gerrard's biggest strengths, lauding his character.







“I cannot overstate how great a player Steven was”, Kyrgiakos told Rangers Digital Programme.



“The whole planet knows that he was a world class player who enjoyed a fantastic career and huge achievements.





“His biggest strengths for me, however, were that he was a straightforward person with a great character and always 100% professional.



"It was an honour to be his team-mate at that time.”



Kyrgiakos did not pick up silverware during his time at Liverpool, but did win one Greek league title, one Greek Cup, one Scottish league title and one Scottish League Cup in his career.



