I Had To Ask Tottenham To Bring Me This – Spurs Star On Home Training

Kyle Walker-Peters, on loan at Southampton from Tottenham Hotspur, has revealed he had been left without any footballs to work with at home and needed to get in touch with Spurs to ask for balls to be sent over.



The 22-year old joined Southampton from Tottenham on a loan deal in the January transfer window after Saints’ first choice right-back Cedric Soares left for Arsenal on loan.













However, the England Under-21 international has found it difficult to cement his place in the starting line-up, making just one appearance in the Premier League, with manager Ralph Hasenhuttl instead preferring James Ward-Prowse or Yan Valery at right-back.



Walker-Peters will have to wait for his opportunity to shine after the Premier League was put on hold.





Like the rest of the league’s players, the defender is training at home and soon found out he was missing a key element in his training routine.







Astonishingly, Walker-Peters was left without the most basic tool of his trade – a football. The young full-back then called his parent club Tottenham, asking Spurs to send some footballs to his house, and they were happy to oblige.



“I did actually contact Tottenham because I didn’t have any footballs at my house”, Walker-Peters was quoted as saying by the Daily Echo.





“I’m back in my house in London at the moment, and luckily Tottenham brought me over some balls.”



Walker-Peters will now be looking to stay sharp at home, but it remains to be seen if the season will restart before his loan spell at Southampton is officially due to end.

