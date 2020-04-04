I Watch Matches, I Call The Players – Everton Boss Carlo Ancelotti

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has revealed that he keeps in touch with his Toffees stars, as well as watching old matches, as he looks to use his time productively.



Football across England has been suspended and, following a Premier League meeting on Friday, there is no date yet set for its return.













Players have had to train on an individual basis, while Ancelotti himself is also indoors, but the Italian boss is keeping on top of monitoring how his players follow their training plans.



He calls his Everton players, while he also watches old matches and is seeking to lose a little weight, as he waits for the season to resume.





“You do things that you have never done before [because of this unique situation]", Ancelotti explained to his club's official site.







"To me, it’s a little strange, I never did that [prioritised his own fitness]. But I have to, I have to adapt.



"I focus on a few more personal goals. For example, I have to put my knee back in place, so I do a little bit of cycling. A little bit of a diet too… it’s not bad for losing weight.





"Afterwards, I watch some of my team’s matches.



"I also keep in touch with the players. I do not call them regularly but, with the staff, we send them a training schedule which we update to keep them in good physical condition."



Ancelotti has made big progress with Everton since taking charge and the Italian is expected to reshape the club's squad in the summer transfer window, though it is unclear how much the current situation will hit the Toffees' finances.

