X
26 October 2019

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



04/04/2020 - 10:33 BST

Ipswich Boss Feels Premier League and Potentially Championship Stars Will Agree Wage Cuts

 




Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert believes that ultimately Premier League, and even potentially Championship, players will take wage cuts.

With sides coming under financial pressure due to the current shutdown, Premier League clubs are asking their players to accept wage reductions and deferrals of 30 per cent. 


 



Clubs are now putting the proposal to the players and are hoping to be able to soon reach an agreement, as they seek to safeguard the jobs of other people on the payroll.

Ipswich boss Lambert feels that an agreement will be reached which will see Premier League players accept reductions, due to the volume of money in the league.
 


He also feels that Championship players could also take wage reductions as the focus shifts to making sure that people at clubs do not lose their jobs as a result of the current shutdown.



“There is a lot of spotlight on football at the moment. It’s under a lot of scrutiny, especially at the top end”, Lambert told his club's official site.

“Football clubs are important to the community and no one wants to see people losing their jobs at clubs.
 


“I think there will be an agreement somewhere along the way

"That will see a wage cut in the Premier League – maybe Championship as well – definitely Premier League because of the level of money that is there.

“They are good guys, footballers. They will see the ramifications that could happen to clubs.”

A number of players around the world have already agreed on a pay cut in order to contribute to the cause, with it being far from clear when football will resume.
 