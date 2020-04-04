Juventus Ready To Throw Players Into Deal To Secure Liverpool Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus are prepared to offer players as part of a deal to win the race for Liverpool linked winger Ferran Torres.



Valencia are hopeful of convincing the player to sign a new contract, but are likely to sell him if fresh terms are not agreed as he is set to enter the final year of his deal.













The 20-year-old winger is wanted by several clubs within Spain, such as Barcelona and Real Madrid, while European and world champions Liverpool are also keen.



He has a €100m release clause, but given his contract situation, Valencia are prepared to accept a figure of around €60m if he does not sign a new deal in the coming months.





Juventus want to take Torres to Italy and, according to Turin-based Italian daily Tuttosport, they have been devising a scheme to further knock the price down for Torres this summer.







It has been claimed that Juventus are prepared to offer Mattia De Sciglio as part of an agreement to Valencia in order to sign Torres at a knockdown price.



The Italian champions could also consider including Daniele Rugani in the deal if Valencia want to sign a centre-back in exchange for the 20-year-old winger.





Juventus are expecting swap deals to be the mantra for the summer due to the pressure on budgets that the suspension of football is set to apply.

