Napoli Draw Up Contract To Tempt Chelsea Star

Napoli have joined the transfer race for Chelsea full-back Emerson Palmieri and have already prepared a contract for him, it has been claimed in Italy.



Emerson has been regularly linked with a move away from Chelsea in recent months, with a return to Italy believed to be the likely scenario for him.













The full-back’s future was under the scanner in January and ahead of the summer transfer window, he has again been linked with being on his way back to Serie A.



He is one of the names on Inter's shortlist of full-back targets and another top Italian club in the shape of Napoli are also interested in signing the Italy international.





The Serie A giants are prepared to make a move for him and, according to Rai Sport's Ciro Venerato, cited by TuttoNapoli.net, they have already drawn up a proposed contract.







Napoli are ready to offer Emerson a five-year deal worth €3m per season to tempt him into moving to the San Paolo.



Chelsea are tipped to sign a new left-back this summer and are expected to sell either one of Emerson or Marcos Alonso to make way for the new signing.





Emerson has been a bit-part player at Chelsea this season and has not played a league game since January.



His last league outing came in a 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

