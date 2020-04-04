Need To Complete This Season Before Thinking About Next – Liverpool Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler has insisted that the Premier League season must be completed even if it means affecting the 2020/21 campaign.



The Premier League season has been a state of suspension since last month and it is unclear when it will be played to a finish, with no clarity over a restart date.













With the prospect of paying more than £750m back to TV rights holders, the Premier League is desperate to complete the season and is considering playing behind closed doors in June.



Some have floated the option of simply cancelling the season and wiping out results to go ahead in good time for 2020/21.





However, Fowler feels there is still a lot at stake this term and the Premier League must not cloud their judgement with the thought of next season.







The Reds legend believes even if it means affecting the 2020/21 campaign, the Premier League must look to complete the current season.



Fowler told The Athletic: “It’s all up in the air at the moment but I do think they need to find a way to complete the Premier League season.





“It would be very unfair to say ‘we’ll just cancel this season and start afresh in August’.



"It’s not just about the title, it’s about the Champions League spots, relegation and promotion.



“Get this season finished and then you can look at next season.



"If changes need to be made for next season, then at least everyone knows where they stand and what the deal is from the start.



“That’s fairer than making this season null and void.”



The Belgian league has opted to finish its season with immediate effect, with table toppers Club Brugge handed the title.

