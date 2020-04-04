Player’s Representatives Warn Barcelona Of Tempting Offers From Arsenal And Napoli

Follow @insidefutbol





Barcelona have been warned by the representatives of full-back Layvin Kurzawa that they have tempting offers from Arsenal and Napoli for their client.



Kurzawa is out of contract this summer and will be leaving Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer during the upcoming transfer window.













His representatives have been working to find a new club for their client and have been in negotiations with several clubs over the last few months.



Arsenal want to land Kurzawa and have put forward a proposal which has pleased his agents, while Napoli too have put terms on the table for the Frenchman.





Barcelona are interested in signing Kurzawa to battle with Jordi Alba, but they do not want to formalise an offer before there is clarity over when this season will end and the next will begin.







According to Catalan daily Sport, the player's representatives have informed Barcelona that they have offers from Arsenal and Napoli and do not want to be left waiting.



Barcelona will also not give the green light to making signings until they have arranged departures, with left-back Junior Firpo up for sale.





It is claimed that Kurzawa would be happy to compete with Alba for a starting spot and, while there is no firm agreement for him to move to the Camp Nou, he is likely to join Barcelona.

