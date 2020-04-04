Rangers Could Still Catch Celtic So Can’t Decide Season Now, Former Top Flight Star Feels

Follow @insidefutbol





Kenny Miller believes that Celtic cannot be handed the Scottish Premiership title as it remains possible that Rangers can catch them at the summit.



Celtic were sitting at the top of the Premiership table, 13 points clear of second placed Rangers albeit having played a game more, when the season was suspended.













It has been suggested that the Scottish authorities could end the season based on the current placings and therefore hand Celtic the title.



But ex-Rangers man Miller believes there is still a chance that the Gers could have caught Celtic if the season was to be played to a finish.





As such, the former striker does not believe that things can be decided based on the current league standings.







“I don’t think anything is decided yet, albeit there are favourites for certain things", Miller was quoted as saying by the Glasgow Times.



“Celtic are overwhelming favourites to go ahead and win the league, which they probably will.





"But stranger things have happened in football over the years and I don’t think anything should be taken for granted.



“I’m sure Neil Lennon – if this hadn’t happened – wouldn’t have been taking anything for granted and would be wanting to finish the job off.



“So if it can be finished safely and we get the green light from the powers that be, I’d like to see it finished.”



If Celtic are handed the Premiership crown then it would represent their ninth title in a row and hand the club an opportunity to seal an historic tenth in a row next season.

