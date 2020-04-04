XRegister
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

04/04/2020 - 21:38 BST

This Is Where You Learn Most About Each Other – Manchester United Defender On Partnership

 




Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is of the view that his central defensive partnership with Victor Lindelof is one forged more in games than on the training pitch.

Maguire signed for the Red Devils before the start of the current season for a record-breaking sum of £80m from Leicester City.  


 



The England international was made captain by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after previous skipper Ashley Young left the club to sign for Inter in the winter transfer window.


Maguire has seen his partnership with fellow centre-back Lindelof win praise, but the Manchester United captain feels that the heat of match battle, in actual games in front of thousands of fans, or at an away venue where the pressure to perform is high, is of much more benefit that training sessions.
 


"I think in games is when you learn most about each other”, Maguire told Inside United.



“I think experience is massive, just playing in games.

“No matter what you say you can replicate things on the training pitch but it’s never the same as under the intense pressure of playing at Old Trafford or playing in an away game so games are where you learn the most."
 


The duo have formed an excellent partnership in the heart of defence for the Red Devils, having kept seven clean sheets in their last nine games.
 