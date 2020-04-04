Way Jurgen Klopp Conducts Himself Is Exceptional – Liverpool Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler has revealed that has always enjoyed having a conversation with Jurgen Klopp and believes the way the Reds manager carries himself is brilliant.



Klopp has taken Liverpool from mid-table to Champions League glory since taking charge of the club in 2015.













The Reds are now two wins away from winning their first league title in 30 years, but with the season now suspended, it is unclear when they will get the chance to claim the crown.



The Liverpool manager is known for his effervescent nature and Fowler admits that whenever he has had the opportunity to speak with the German, he has found the conversations engaging and illuminating.





The former Liverpool striker is a great admirer of the way Klopp carries himself on and off the pitch and his man-management style that has turned the club into a force under his tutelage.







Fowler told The Athletic: “When we’ve been in each other’s company, Jurgen has always been great to speak to.



“To get a real gauge about a manager, you need to chat to him on a one-to-one basis and I was fortunate to do that on a number of occasions when I was an ambassador.





“It’s the way he speaks and his mannerisms.



"How he conducts himself is exceptional — from dealing with the media to the man-management of players.”



Fowler is himself engaged in football management and is currently in charge of Australian A-League outfit Brisbane Roar.

