XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



04/04/2020 - 17:52 BST

Way Jurgen Klopp Conducts Himself Is Exceptional – Liverpool Legend

 




Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler has revealed that has always enjoyed having a conversation with Jurgen Klopp and believes the way the Reds manager carries himself is brilliant.

Klopp has taken Liverpool from mid-table to Champions League glory since taking charge of the club in 2015.  


 



The Reds are now two wins away from winning their first league title in 30 years, but with the season now suspended, it is unclear when they will get the chance to claim the crown.

The Liverpool manager is known for his effervescent nature and Fowler admits that whenever he has had the opportunity to speak with the German, he has found the conversations engaging and illuminating.
 


The former Liverpool striker is a great admirer of the way Klopp carries himself on and off the pitch and his man-management style that has turned the club into a force under his tutelage.



Fowler told The Athletic: “When we’ve been in each other’s company, Jurgen has always been great to speak to.

“To get a real gauge about a manager, you need to chat to him on a one-to-one basis and I was fortunate to do that on a number of occasions when I was an ambassador.
 


“It’s the way he speaks and his mannerisms.

"How he conducts himself is exceptional — from dealing with the media to the man-management of players.”

Fowler is himself engaged in football management and is currently in charge of Australian A-League outfit Brisbane Roar.
 