World-Class – Former Greece Star Not Surprised To See Steven Gerrard As Rangers Boss

Sotiris Kyrgiakos has revealed he was not surprised to see Steven Gerrard appointed as Rangers manager because he believes the Liverpool legend has world class attributes.



The now retired centre-back played for both Rangers and Liverpool during his career, while he also had the opportunity to play alongside Gerrard at Anfield, seeing him up close.













The former Greece international admits he expected to see Gerrard become a manager of a big side after spending some time with the Liverpool captain during his stint at the club.



Kyrgiakos believes the Reds skipper had some of the key attributes usually associated with a manager and highlighted Gerrard’s man-management and his understanding of the game as factors.





Gerrard was appointed Rangers manager ahead of the 2018/19 season and the former Gers defender wants him to be successful at Ibrox and bring back the Scottish Premiership title.







“I wasn’t surprise to see Steven become Rangers manager because his knowledge about football and his ability to manage people is world class”, Kyrgiakos told Rangers’ Digital Programme.



“When we were playing together at Liverpool I was always pretty sure that his next move in football would be to manage at a big club and now he is doing that.





“I wish him the very best at Rangers and hopefully it will not be long before he is winning the league title.”



Kyrgiakos joined Rangers from Greek giants Panathinaikos in 2004 and left the Gers to head to Germany with Eintracht Frankfurt in 2006; he landed at Liverpool in 2009 after a spell at AEK Athens.

