Fans Made My Best Leeds United Moment, Whites Star Admits

Leeds United star Tyler Roberts has admitted that the Whites fans helped to create his best moment so far at the club, with the supporters putting together an atmosphere he had never before experienced when the Yorkshire giants took on West Brom.



The Whites snapped up Roberts from West Brom in the 2018 January transfer window, but saw injury issues derail his hopes of a positive start at Elland Road.













At the time Roberts joined Leeds, West Brom were a Premier League side, but following their relegation the two clubs have been locking horns in the Championship.



And Roberts has pointed to a meeting with the Baggies, which Leeds won 4-0, last season in March as his favourite Whites moment; however he insists his selection is not due to beating his old team, but because of the fans.





“West Brom at home last season", Roberts told Leeds' official site when asked about his favourite Whites moment.







"Not just because it was my old team, because there were no wrongdoings or anything like that.



"I just think the atmosphere that was created by the fans, I’ve never experienced playing in something like that before, it was like a party inside of the stadium.





"[Also] because we scored so early, for the whole game it was bouncing, it was so sick.”



Roberts will hope to be a Premier League player by the time the 2020/21 season rolls out, though there is not yet any clarity on when the current campaign will be played to a finish.

