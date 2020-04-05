XRegister
X
26 October 2019

05/04/2020 - 15:09 BST

Inter In No Rush To Hold Talks With Chelsea and Man City Target Lautaro Martinez

 




Inter are in no rush to sit down with Chelsea and Manchester City target Lautaro Martinez to discuss a new contract. 

The Argentine striker is being chased by Barcelona, Chelsea and Manchester City, who are ready to offer him lucrative terms to turn his back on Serie A.  


 



Barcelona feel they are in pole position in the race due to the striker's desire to turn out alongside Lionel Messi, however Chelsea and Manchester City are claimed to have proposed a superior financial package to the player's representatives.

Inter have been credited with preparing fresh terms to keep hold of Martinez, but according to Italian broadcaster SportMediaset, they are in no rush. 
 


The Serie A giants are aware they have already increased Martinez's salary, from a starting point of €1.5m per year up to €3m, including bonuses.



They will only sit down at the negotiating table with Martinez after his €111m buy-out clause expires in July.

Martinez, 22, has scored 16 goals in 31 games across all competitions for Inter this season, doing enough to catch the eye.
 


He played in both group stage meetings with Barcelona in the Champions League earlier this season and scored in a 2-1 defeat at the Camp Nou.
 