It Took Time For Trent Alexander-Arnold To Learn Position – Former Liverpool Defender

Former Liverpool full-back Rob Jones has admitted that it took time for Trent Alexander-Arnold to get used to switching position to play as a right-back.



Alexander-Arnold has made the right-back slot at Anfield his own in recent years and the youngster is now considered by some to be the best right-back in world football.













Jones impressed in the top flight when he started to play for Liverpool, being thrown in for his debut against Manchester United after joining from Crewe Alexandra.



The former full-back believes there can be no denying the big progress that Alexander-Arnold has made, but stressed that it took time for him to learn to be a right-back.





Jones, who works with the youth ranks at Anfield, recalled one of Alexander-Arnold's first games for the young Reds, when Liverpool hosted Manchester City, recollecting the young Englishman did not have a good game starting at right-back.







“I can remember the first game we put him there, I think it was against Manchester City at Anfield, and the poor lad had never played that position and, to be honest, he didn’t have the best of games”, Jones told Liverpool’s official site.



“I think people think that you can go from midfield to right-back and because you’re a brilliant midfielder you’ll just step in, and that’s not the case.





“But all credit to him over the months that came after and to the coaches here, everyone worked with him to specifically be in that right-back spot and now he’s the best in the world, isn’t he?



“I can’t think of anyone better at going forward.”



Alexander-Arnold won the Champions League with Liverpool last season and picked up the FIFA Club World Cup earlier this term.

