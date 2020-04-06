Arsenal Would Have Been Something Else But Was Happy At Celtic – Alan Stubbs

Follow @insidefutbol





Former centre-back Alan Stubbs has admitted playing alongside Tony Adams at Arsenal would have been something else, but has no regrets over instead joining Scottish giants Celtic.



The 48-year old started his professional career at Bolton Wanderers and spent six years at the Trotters, but following the club’s relegation from the Premier League after the 1995/96 season, Stubbs decided to leave.













He could have reunited with his previous manager, Bruce Rioch, at Arsenal but the veteran boss informed the Bolton centre-half about his plans to leave Highbury and advised the defender to join Celtic instead.



The Englishman joined the Celts from Bolton for £4m in the summer of 1996, which was Celtic’s transfer record at the time, and enjoyed success north of the border.





With no international caps to his name, the ex-Celtic defender admitted there was speculation over when he would make his England debut, but Stubbs stated his career cannot be defined by him not representing his country.







Stubbs has no regrets over his decision to join Celtic, although the ex-Derby man admits playing alongside Adams at Highbury would have been something else.



“Arsenal would have been something else, playing at Highbury and alongside Tony Adams”, Stubbs told Everton’s official site.





"People were talking about me potentially playing for England and it could have led to that – but my career is not defined by not having an England cap.



"It’s not the be all and end all.



"I had five of my happiest years with Celtic.”



Stubbs had spells at Bolton, Everton, Celtic, Sunderland and Derby County, and won five trophies while on the books at Parkhead.

