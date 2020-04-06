I Knew This When I Left Celtic – Kieran Tierney On Hardest Decision

Follow @insidefutbol





Kieran Tierney has admitted that leaving Celtic to join Arsenal was his hardest decision as he knew he would always miss the Bhoys when he walked out of the Parkhead door.



The former Celtic defender left the Bhoys in August last year to join the Gunners after spending five seasons and his youth career at the Glasgow club. Arsenal signed Tierney for £25m making him the most expensive Scottish player in history.













Tierney has been hampered by injuries this season, with the Scotland international missing well over 180 days due to a hip and shoulder injury.



The young left-back had been a Celtic player throughout his whole career, and admitted leaving the Celts was the hardest decision he has ever had to make, as he knew when he walked out of the door that he would miss the club.





However, the opportunity to play for Arsenal was a chance to test his metal, with the 22-year old stating when he learnt about the Gunners' interest, he was only focusing to taking the challenge on.







“I would say leaving Celtic was the hardest decision I'd ever had to make and I knew I would always miss Celtic no matter what happens in life”, Tierney told Arsenal’s official site.



“But the chance to play for Arsenal was a challenge that when I heard of it, I was just looking forward to it.”





Tierney made 170 appearances for the Hoops before making the move to Arsenal, where he has made 11 appearances for the Gunners so far across all competitions.

