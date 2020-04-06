Missing Football But It’s Not Priority – Carlo Ancelotti

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has admitted he is missing football, but insisted that the most important thing is making sure that lives can be saved before thinking about the season restarting.



The Premier League season remains suspended, in line with other leagues across Europe, and there is not yet any clarity over when football will again be able to be played.













The Premier League remain desperate to finish the season as they could have to pay back £750m to TV broadcasters.



Potential ways to finish the season have been put forward, but the jury is still out on whether the 2019/20 campaign can be played to a close.





Ancelotti however is not yet focused on when the season may restart, despite admitting to missing the game, as he insists the main job at present in a difficult situation is saving lives.







He said in an interview with French sports daily L’Equipe: “Of course I miss football.



“I like to train, I like to watch games, it's normal. However, football is not a priority now.





“In fact, I don’t care whether we can resume in June, July or August.



“We have to think about the lives first today.”



UEFA is keen for leagues across the continent to be played to a finish, but the Belgian league has already indicated that it will finish its season with immediate effect.

