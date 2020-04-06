No Stress – Sunderland Star Not Concerned About Contractual Situation

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland star Benjamin Mbunda Kimpioka has admitted to turning down a new contract at the Stadium of Light earlier this season, but insists he is not feeling any pressure over his future.



The Sweden Under-21 international is out of contract at Sunderland in the summer and it remains to be seen what his next move will be.













With the season suspended, Kimpioka has been training with former club IK Sirus back in Sweden, as he bids to keep sharp and stay fit.



He admits that Sunderland made a bid to keep hold of him earlier this season, putting a four-year contract on the table, which he did not sign.





Kimpioka though is not losing sleep over his situation and told Swedish outlet fotbollskanalen: "Sunderland offered me a new contract last autumn, a four-year contract.







"I do not feel any stress.



"I am a Sunderland player and focus only on Sunderland.





"But we will see what happens this summer", he added.



The forward spent time in the youth ranks in his native Sweden at IK Sirus, before Sunderland snapped him up in 2016.



Kimpioka has clocked four appearances in League One for the Black Cats this season, hitting the back of the net, despite his game time only spanning 27 minutes.



Sunderland also fielded him against Leicester City in the EFL Trophy.

