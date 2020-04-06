RB Leipzig Sporting Director Advises Arsenal and Tottenham Target To Be Clear As New Deal Preferred

Follow @insidefutbol





RB Leipzig are keen to agree a new contract with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target Dayot Upamecano, with the club's sporting director urging the defender to take his time before deciding what to do.



It had been thought that RB Leipzig could sell Upamecano for €60m in the summer, making a €50m profit on the €10m they paid to secure his services.













However, the financial issues which are now affecting football due to the season suspension has forced the Bundesliga side to accept if they do sell the player then it will be for a lower fee.



Other options include Upamecano signing a new contract or seeing out his deal and departing on a free transfer next summer.





According to German magazine Kicker, RB Leipzig at present favour keeping Upamecano on a new contract, though sporting director Markus Krosche does not want to apply pressure to the defender.







"This is a far reaching deciion for a player. He should take his time with that", Krosche explained.



"He has to be clear about exactly what he is going to do, how he sees his future.





"Maybe that has changed a bit as a result of the new situation", he added.



RB Leipzig would strengthen their position on Upamecano if he does put pen to paper to a new contract, keeping hold of him for at least a further 12 months and also keeping alive hopes of a substantial transfer fee when he is sold.



The defender has a host of suitors, with a list of linked clubs which includes Arsenal and Tottenham.

