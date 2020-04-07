David Moyes Showed Me How To Be A Professional – Former Everton Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Everton midfielder Tobias Linderoth has admitted that playing under David Moyes was pivotal for his career, as the current West Ham United boss taught him about what was needed to be a professional.



It was Walter Smith who brought in the Swedish international to England, but he was eventually replaced by Moyes, who Everton tempted from Preston North End.













Linderoth spent two years under Moyes and counts the spell as a hugely influential one on his career, as the manager showed all at Goodison Park what it meant to be a professional.



The Swede insists that Moyes showed the players how to handle pressure, prepare for games and live the right way off the pitch.





He also admits Moyes had the Everton stars putting in extra work.







“I had changed, largely because of my experience with Everton", Linderoth told Everton's official site.



“When David Moyes came, everything was so professional and every player did extra work.





“That is where I learned my trade and saw everything expected from a professional player.



"[I learned] how to handle the pressure, how to live and look after your body and prepare yourself for games."



Linderoth made just 40 appearances in the Premier League during his time at Everton, before heading to Denmark with FC Copenhagen.



He finished his career with a spell in Turkey at Galatasaray.

