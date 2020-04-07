Didn’t Have To Think Twice – Former Everton Star On Joining Toffees

Follow @insidefutbol





Tobias Linderoth has revealed that once he got a call from his agent informing him about the opportunity to sign for Everton he did not need to think twice.



The Swede made the switch to Merseyside in 2001 as Walter Smith brought him in from Norwegian side Stabaek.













He stayed at Goodison Park for the next three years, before moving to Denmark to play for FC Copenhagen.



On the events that transpired in the lead-up to his move to England, the 40-year-old said that he received a call from his agent telling him to be ready to get on the plane the following morning as he was about to sign for Everton.





“He called to say, ‘You have to get on a plane to England because tomorrow morning you are signing for Everton’”, Linderoth told Everton's official site.







“I didn’t have to think twice. It was a fantastic opportunity.”



The former Sweden international also commented on the difference in the playing style which awaited him when he swapped Norwegian football for English football.





“The tempo was much higher and the players much better."



Over the course of his stay, Linderoth managed 46 appearances for the Toffees, adding to the scoresheet once. He represented Sweden between 1999 and 2008, managing 76 caps for his country.





