XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



07/04/2020 - 21:02 BST

Didn’t Have To Think Twice – Former Everton Star On Joining Toffees

 




Tobias Linderoth has revealed that once he got a call from his agent informing him about the opportunity to sign for Everton he did not need to think twice.

The Swede made the switch to Merseyside in 2001 as Walter Smith brought him in from Norwegian side Stabaek.  


 



He stayed at Goodison Park for the next three years, before moving to Denmark to play for FC Copenhagen.

On the events that transpired in the lead-up to his move to England, the 40-year-old said that he received a call from his agent telling him to be ready to get on the plane the following morning as he was about to sign for Everton.
 


“He called to say, ‘You have to get on a plane to England because tomorrow morning you are signing for Everton’”, Linderoth told Everton's official site.



“I didn’t have to think twice. It was a fantastic opportunity.”

The former Sweden international also commented on the difference in the playing style which awaited him when he swapped Norwegian football for English football.
 


“The tempo was much higher and the players much better."

Over the course of his stay, Linderoth managed 46 appearances for the Toffees, adding to the scoresheet once. He represented Sweden between 1999 and 2008, managing 76 caps for his country. 


 