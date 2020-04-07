Everton Fans Have Been Incredible With Me Says Toffees Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton star Andre Gomes has revealed his most cherished moment at the club, with the midfielder admitting that the fans’ response to him coming back from injury is his most special one yet.



Gomes had been out of action for over four months with an ankle injury and has only recently regained full match fitness.













The Portuguese joined Everton from Barcelona on loan ahead of the 2018/19 season and made his mark on the team straight away, making 27 appearances for the Toffees in the Premier League. Everton made the deal permanent for £22m.



After recovering from his long-term injury, the midfielder made his much awaited comeback against Arsenal at the Emirates, coming on for Morgan Schneiderlin at around the hour mark.





However, it was the Toffees' next game against Manchester United at Goodison Park which touched Gomes the most when he saw the home fans’ response to his comeback.







The 26-year old admitted it was one of his most cherished moments at the club, adding the fans have always been wonderful with him



“I have had many really good moments at Goodison but I have to say this one [was the most special]”, Gomes told Everton’s official site.





“It was such a warm welcome. The fans have always been incredible with me.



“Hearing this [reception], I felt really confident and happy to have the support from them.”



Gomes has managed 12 appearances for the club this season across all competitions, with the Portuguese missing over 15 games owing to his injury.

