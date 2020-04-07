XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



07/04/2020 - 21:50 BST

Further Club Join Chase For Southampton Star Out On Loan, Hopes Fee Could Be Cut

 




Southampton defender Wesley Hoedt is attracting interest from Club Brugge, while Royal Antwerp, where the defender is on loan, have also not lost hope of signing him on a permanent basis.

Hoedt made the move to Southampton in the summer of 2017 for £15m from Serie A giants Lazio, signing a five-year deal.  


 



The 26-year-old fell out of favour at St Mary's last season and was shipped off on loan to Celta Vigo in the 2019 January transrer window.

The Dutch international made another loan move this season, to Belgian outfit Royal Antwerp, where he has been in scintillating form.
 


Club Brugge have noted Hoedt's displays and are now looking at snapping him up, according to Belgian outlet Voetbal Belgie.



Antwerp also want to make sure they can call on Hoedt next season, but Southampton's €8m price tag is proving to be a stumbling block.

Nevertheless, Antwerp are hopeful they will be able to negotiate with Southampton again as the Saints are claimed to be not expecting the defender back at the club in the summer and are looking to offload him.
 


Hoedt made 25 appearances for Antwerp so far this season across all competitions, prior to the domestic campaign in the country being suspended.
 