Further Club Join Chase For Southampton Star Out On Loan, Hopes Fee Could Be Cut

Southampton defender Wesley Hoedt is attracting interest from Club Brugge, while Royal Antwerp, where the defender is on loan, have also not lost hope of signing him on a permanent basis.



Hoedt made the move to Southampton in the summer of 2017 for £15m from Serie A giants Lazio, signing a five-year deal.













The 26-year-old fell out of favour at St Mary's last season and was shipped off on loan to Celta Vigo in the 2019 January transrer window.



The Dutch international made another loan move this season, to Belgian outfit Royal Antwerp, where he has been in scintillating form.





Club Brugge have noted Hoedt's displays and are now looking at snapping him up, according to Belgian outlet Voetbal Belgie.







Antwerp also want to make sure they can call on Hoedt next season, but Southampton's €8m price tag is proving to be a stumbling block.



Nevertheless, Antwerp are hopeful they will be able to negotiate with Southampton again as the Saints are claimed to be not expecting the defender back at the club in the summer and are looking to offload him.





Hoedt made 25 appearances for Antwerp so far this season across all competitions, prior to the domestic campaign in the country being suspended.

