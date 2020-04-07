He Knows What He Needs To Improve – Celtic Assistant On Bhoys Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic assistant manager John Kennedy has admitted youngster Jeremie Frimpong has a lot to improve upon, but believes the teenager is aware of his responsibilities and knows which areas of his game he has to improve.



The 19-year old signed for Celtic on 2nd September from Manchester City, putting pen to paper on a four-year deal.













After making his debut against Partick Thistle, the teenager continued to put in impressive performances for the Bhoys, making a string of first-team appearances.



However, Kennedy revealed some aspects of Frimpong’s game are not perfect at times, highlighting his positioning and loss of concentration. The coach also stressed the teenager is still young and has time to develop and work on his frailties.





Kennedy revealed Frimpong is aware of some of his defensive issues and admitted they are in constant contact with the player discussing the things he needs to work on.







“He’s young and naïve at times, and there have been some of the bigger games with positioning and things, and little things where he maybe loses concentration, but you forget how young he is, and as much as he’s got so much to offer, being a young player he’s still got a lot to do as well”, Kennedy told the Celtic View podcast.



"But he knows that.



"He’s one where we’ve got regular contact with, and we chat to him about things, and we work on things, but the ability he has, and the natural and physical elements of his game that he offers, he’s only going to get better and better.





"So the more games he plays, the more he works with us, hopefully he keeps developing and who knows where that may lead to."



Frimpong has made 12 first-team appearances for the Bhoys, scoring two goals and bagging four assists across all competitions.

