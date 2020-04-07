He’ll Kick On At Southampton – Former Top Flight Attacker On Saints Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Premier League forward Kevin Gallacher has backed Stuart Armstrong to kick on at Southampton and admits he is a big admirer of the Scotland international.



The 28-year old midfielder joined the Premier League side from Celtic ahead of the 2018/19 season for £7m, after picking up four Scottish league titles, two Scottish Cups and two Scottish League Cups.













Ex-hitman Gallacher believes that Armstrong takes time to adjust after moving to new surroundings, admitting he had similar experiences as a player.



After settling in well at the club, Armstrong put in quality performances at Parkhead which earned him a move to Southampton, according to Gallacher.





The former Coventry City player, admitting he rates Armstrong highly, revealed he was gutted to see his countryman move from his boyhood club Dundee United, to Celtic.







“I like Stuart, I like the way he plays”, Gallacher was quoted as saying by the Glasgow Times.



“I loved him at Dundee United and was disappointed when he went to Celtic. He struggled to begin with there as well.





“Then he came into things more and won a big money move to Southampton on the back of it.



“Stuart seems to take some time to find his feet when he moves, but I can understand why having been there myself.



“I’m sure there will be no looking back for him now he has established himself again.”



Armstrong has made 57 appearances for the Saints in his time at the club so far, scoring seven goals and assisting twice across all competitions in the process.

