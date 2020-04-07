XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



07/04/2020 - 13:57 BST

He’ll Kick On At Southampton – Former Top Flight Attacker On Saints Midfielder

 




Former Premier League forward Kevin Gallacher has backed Stuart Armstrong to kick on at Southampton and admits he is a big admirer of the Scotland international.

The 28-year old midfielder joined the Premier League side from Celtic ahead of the 2018/19 season for £7m, after picking up four Scottish league titles, two Scottish Cups and two Scottish League Cups.  


 



Ex-hitman Gallacher believes that Armstrong takes time to adjust after moving to new surroundings, admitting he had similar experiences as a player.

After settling in well at the club, Armstrong put in quality performances at Parkhead which earned him a move to Southampton, according to Gallacher.
 


The former Coventry City player, admitting he rates Armstrong highly, revealed he was gutted to see his countryman move from his boyhood club Dundee United, to Celtic.



“I like Stuart, I like the way he plays”, Gallacher was quoted as saying by the Glasgow Times.

“I loved him at Dundee United and was disappointed when he went to Celtic. He struggled to begin with there as well.
 


“Then he came into things more and won a big money move to Southampton on the back of it.

“Stuart seems to take some time to find his feet when he moves, but I can understand why having been there myself.

“I’m sure there will be no looking back for him now he has established himself again.”

Armstrong has made 57 appearances for the Saints in his time at the club so far, scoring seven goals and assisting twice across all competitions in the process.
 