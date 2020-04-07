He’ll Move To Europe Soon, Steven Gerrard Called – Ex-Zamalek Boss Backs Forward

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Zamalek coach Milutin Sredojevic has revealed Rangers boss Steven Gerrard contacted him to discuss forward Mostafa Mohamed and has backed the player to soon move to Europe.



Sredojevic was appointed Zamalek coach in August 2019, but lasted than less than four months in the job when the club decided to sack him in December.













However, during his short stay at the Egyptian giants, one of his young players, Mohamed, caught the eye of Rangers boss Gerrard.



The Serbian coach has revealed that Gerrard personally called him to check up on Mohamed, however Zamalek were not willing to let the forward go as they were unwilling to weaken their side.





Even though the transfer did not materialise, Sredojevic has insisted that Mohamed is a talent and has backed him to soon make the switch to a club in Europe.







"Steven Gerrard called me personally to ask about Mostafa Mohamed. He wanted to know what he was like as a player and at training”, the ex-Zamalek boss was quoted as saying by the Daily Record.



"But Zamalek made it very difficult for the transfer to go through because they don't want to looked at as a selling club.





"So, the transfer never happened, but Steven Gerrard was very keen indeed for the move to go through.



"Mostafa is a player with a bright future. He is an incredible talent who will of course go to Europe one day soon."



Mostafa spent three seasons away from Zamalek on loan before cementing his place at the club. The 22-year old forward has made 96 appearances scoring 31 goals and assisting 10 in the process.

