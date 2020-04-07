I’d Look To Get Kyle Walker Out Of Club – Ian Holloway

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Premier League manager Ian Holloway has expressed his exasperation with the behaviour of Manchester City star Kyle Walker and believes the Citizens should now look to offload him.



Walker joined Manchester City from Tottenham Hotspur ahead of the 2017/18 season for an initial fee of £45m.













The 29-year old right-back recently apologised for hosting a party with girls, ignoring the government’s instructions to maintain social distancing.



Nevertheless, current Grimsby and former Blackpool boss Holloway is furious over the England international’s behaviour and has revealed he would shift Walker off the books at the Etihad Stadium.





Holloway believes hype and attention can go straight to a player's head and they end up thinking they can do anything.







The Grimsby manager went on to stress that the defender’s actions were disrespectful to people who previously fought for the country.



"The reality of that and then you have one of your players [Walker], it's almost brainless”, Holloway was quoted as saying by the Grimsby Telegraph.





“What on earth are you doing having a party like that? It's bang out of order. I'd be looking to get him out of the club, that's not right and it's so irresponsible.”



"You end up believing in your hype and you think you can control the world.



"It's so disrespectful to generations and generations who fought for us, it's all wrong.”



Walker has won 48 caps for England so far, but the jury is now out on whether the full-back will be given the opportunity to add to the total.

