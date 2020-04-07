If Season Void January Transfers Shouldn’t Stand Says Former Leeds United Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Jermaine Beckford is of the view that declaring the current season null and void should not even be an option and has warned January signings would have to be undone if it happened.



Several options are being floated as possibilities due to football having been suspended and no clarity over when it may return.













In Belgium, the governing bodies voted in favour of ending the season last week, with leaders Club Brugge being declared champions and no relegation happening, though the decision is yet to receive final approval.



All divisions below National League North have gone the other way to declare the entire season as null and void, though uncertainties remain there as well.





Beckford, who played for Leeds from 2006 to 2010, insists that cancelling the entire season now is not an option, warning that amongst other things the transfers made in January would have to be cancelled; Leeds brought in Jean-Kevin Augustin and Ian Poveda to add to their squad.







"That would be scandalous", Beckford said in an interview with the Yorkshire Evening Post.



"I genuinely and honestly don't think that should be a viable option, I really don't.





"If you think about it, if the whole season gets null and voided, all the TV revenue that has come in, all the transfers that have come in January, they shouldn't be allowed to stand.



"All of that TV revenue money, close to a billion pounds possibly across all leagues – who is going to take the hit for that?



I am sure someone is not going to want to just say alright we will just write off a billion-plus pounds."



Leeds sit on top of the Championship table, but if the season is declared null and void would start the 2020/21 campaign still in the second tier.

