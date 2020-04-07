Know It Sounds Silly – Former Leeds Star On Simple Thing Marcelo Bielsa Does Right

Follow @insidefutbol





Anderlecht striker Kemar Roofe has lauded Marcelo Bielsa for the way he sets up his team at Leeds United, with the former White insisting that the Argentine makes sure the players are all capable of doing their jobs.



Bielsa is known for demanding intensity from his players, not least on the training pitch, and Roofe had first hand experience of the Argentine's methods last season.













Roofe has indicated that Bielsa's success at Leeds comes from playing players in their correct positions, deploying the right formation and not asking players to do anything they cannot do.



Bielsa also takes a no-nonsense approach, Roofe claims, with the Argentine giving short shrift to those who do not rise to the challenge.





“With Bielsa, I know it sounds silly, he’s put square pegs in square holes. It’s as simple as that", Roofe told SunSport.







"There are other teams that I’ve been at where some players shouldn’t be playing in certain positions or certain formations shouldn’t be used in the team.



"But Bielsa has his way of playing and has the players to do that.





“You must execute his demands as well. If you can’t do that, you’re not going to play."



Bielsa has Leeds well placed to win promotion to the Premier League this season, but the campaign remains suspended and it is unclear when it will be able to resume.



In Belgium, Roofe has seen the league vote to finish immediately, handing Club Brugge the title, but the decision has yet to be fully confirmed amid pressure from UEFA against such a course of action.

