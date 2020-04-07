Leeds United Supporters Are Fanatical – Former Whites Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United defender Chris Whyte has admitted he will never forget his time at Elland Road in front of fans he counts as fanatical.



The 58-year-old spent three years at Elland Road from 1990 to 1993, during which he was an ever-present figure in the first-team, helping Leeds win the first division title in 1991/92.













The Whites played their last game of the 1991/92 season at Elland Road against Norwich City, following which there were huge celebrations as they were crowned the champions.



Reflecting back on the day, Whyte insisted that the memory will stay with him forever, dubbing the Leeds supporters fanatical.





“The memories will be there forever because the support is just fanatical", Whyte said in an interview with Leeds' official site.







Leeds continue to pack the fans into Elland Road and Whyte admits that when turning out in front of the Whites faithful players do not want to let them down.



"When you’re playing at home in front of these fans, you don’t want to let them down. Of course, you don’t want to let your team-mates down either and you really want to go out there and perform.





"But when you’ve got 30 odd thousand that have got your back on the pitch, it’s an amazing feeling.”



Whyte managed a total of 146 appearances for Leeds before he switched to Birmingham City, where he won the second division title with Blues.

