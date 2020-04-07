No Falseness About Him – Celtic Assistant Talks Up Bhoy’s Character

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic assistant manager John Kennedy has lauded Jeremie Frimpong for his attitude, dubbing the full-back a great character to have around the squad.



Frimpong made the move north of the border last summer from Manchester City, just before the transfer window slammed shut.













Initially signed as one for the future, the Dutch right-back was handed his debut against Partick Thistle in the Scottish League Cup by manager Neil Lennon.



Kennedy revealed Lennon was quick to identify that Frimpong should be handed a chance at first team level, with close attention paid to how he coped.





The Hoops’ first-team coach praised the Dutch defender for being a great character adding there is no falseness about the player.







Lennon had great faith in the youngster, according to Kennedy, and the Celts boss was duly rewarded when Frimpong put in some great performances for the Bhoys.



“The manager had great faith in Jeremie”, Kennedy told the Celtic View podcast.





“He identified quickly that we had to give him the opportunity and then see how he develops and progresses, and he’s never looked back. And he’s been an important player for us in the games he’s played.



“Every day he’s the exact same. He doesn’t change who he is.



“He’s very real, there’s no falseness about him, and he’s very bubbly and a great character to have around, and he’s a very good trainer.”



Frimpong has made 22 appearances and tallied two goals and four assists for the club this season across all competitions.

