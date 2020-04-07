Not Ridiculous Shout – Former Leeds Midfielder On Whites Star At Euro 2021

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United midfielder David Prutton believes that Kalvin Phillips is likely to get better when he plays with better players and thinks that imagining the Whites star at Euro 2021 with England is not a ridiculous idea.



The 24-year-old has been in superb form at Leeds since Marcelo Bielsa took over as head coach and has so far managed 175 appearances for the Championship side, scoring eleven goals.













Phillips' contribution has also been important in helping his side climb up to top spot in the Championship, with Leeds visibly missing him whenever he is absent.



Prutton, who played for Leeds from 2007 to 2010, insists that if Phillips can help his side get to the top division at the end of this season, there is no reason why he cannot play in Euro 2021 as Premier League football is likely to make him better.





Leeds resisted Premier League interest for Phillips last summer.







"If Phillips gets Leeds into the Premier League and the season finishes at the back end of whenever then why not?" Prutton told the Yorkshire Evening Post.



"If you are looking at holding midfielders, I think the general consensus would be that to be that starting midfielder for England in a European Championships then you should be playing in a Premier League side.





"But such is Kalv ability on the ball and such is his composure on the ball and the type of player that he is that playing with better players will bring more out of him so I don't think it's the most ridiculous shout."



UEFA has moved the European Championships back to 2021, something which will give players who had been out of the national team picture fresh hope of forcing their way into their respective national team squads.

