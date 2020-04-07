Null And Void Fairer Than Handing Out Prizes Now – Former Leeds Star Kemar Roofe

Follow @insidefutbol





Anderlecht striker Kemar Roofe believes that declaring the season null and void would be a fairer way of ending the campaign than handing out prizes now, even though he admits it would be unfair on Liverpool and Leeds United.



The Belgian Pro League was suspended last week, with Club Brugge being declared champions and a five-member committee being appointed to look into the issue of relegation, promotion and places in next season's European competitions; the decision is set to be confirmed by the end of the month.













Roofe, whose side were placed eighth in the table when it all ended, is against the decision which has been taken and feels that leagues should try to complete their respective seasons – and if they cannot, they should be declared null and void.



“You must finish the season or try to, otherwise I believe it’s not right to declare teams champions and promote and relegate clubs because there are too many games left to play", Roofe told SunSport.





"Null and void is a fairer way than not completing the season. You just say the season didn’t exist and everything stays the same, no-one won anything, no-one lost anything. Then you scrap it and start the next season.



"There’s too much riding on it. It changes people’s lives and careers when you get relegated – and all because of something you can’t control.



"That’s why you should try to finish it. But public health is the absolute priority."







Roofe, having claimed null and void is farier than stopping and handing out prizes, insists that conclusions should not be drawn on an incomplete season.



He accepts that would be unfair on Liverpool and Leeds, but insists neither side had enough points to mean they could be declared champions or promotion winners.





“That is the unfair side of calling the season null and void – those teams like Liverpool who have waited 30 years to win the title.



“And, of course, Leeds have been waiting for this moment for so many years to achieve this promotion.



“But both clubs hadn’t got the points on the board yet to win anything and, if you award them their prize, you have to relegate teams too and that is the big problem.



“You can’t call a team like Liverpool champions and then not relegate the sides at the other end of the table. It’s all or nothing.”



There is no clarity yet over when the season might be able to restart, though UEFA and FIFA are keen to do what they can to help leagues to play to a finish.

