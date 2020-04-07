Only Matter Of Time Before Kieran Tierney Comes Good Feels Ex-Scotland Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scotland forward Kevin Gallacher has backed his countryman Kieran Tierney to eventually come good at Arsenal.



Tierney made the move to the London club in August 2019 for £25m from Celtic, leaving his boyhood club to test himself in the Premier League.













Having undergone a double hernia operation in May 2019, the 22-year old missed the early part of the season in the Premier League.



After making his debut against Nottingham Forest in the EFL Cup, the Scotland international started to find his feet in the team before suffering a dislocated shoulder against West Ham in December.





Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka has been praised for his performances for the Gunners, filling in for Tierney at left-back, but Gallacher believes the full-back from Celtic will make his way back into the team after regaining full match fitness.







The 53-year old former Scotland forward added his compatriot has the ability to make it at the Emirates, but stressed that consistency is key for the young left-back.



“I know the quality Kieran has”, Gallacher was quoted as saying by the Glasgow Times.





“He just has to show that consistently for Arsenal.



“It is only a matter of time before he comes good.



"He has just got to get through this period.



"When he does that there will be no stopping him.”



Tierney has managed eleven appearances for the Gunners this season in all competitions, with the Scotsman's recent injury taking his total days spent on the recovery table past 180.

