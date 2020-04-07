Patrick Bamford Has To Deal With So Much Pressure – Former Leeds Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Anderlecht striker Kemar Roofe has insisted that playing as a number 9 is the toughest position on the pitch and feels Leeds United hitman Patrick Bamford has big pressure on his shoulders.



Roofe was a key man at Elland Road last season under Marcelo Bielsa and his goals played a big part in pushing the Whites close to winning promotion to the Premier League.













Eyebrows were raised at Leeds opting to sell Roofe to Belgian giants Anderlecht last summer, with the club trusting in Bamford.



However, Bamford has had lengthy spells without goals, is regularly accused of missing chances he should score and has attracted criticism from the Whites faithful this season.





Roofe believes that the criticism Bamford has received can be unfair, but admits there is big pressure on him due to the nature of the position he plays.







“Playing as a No9 is the hardest position on the pitch", Roofe told SunSport.



"It’s hard to get a top, top striker who can score week in, week out and when you can get one it’s expensive.





“You have to deal with so much pressure.



"If you don’t take those chances people say you’re not good enough or if you don’t score for a while you start to think, ‘When am I going to get another chance to score?’



"When you get that chance it might be on your mind, ‘Will I score it?’ You have to be mentally strong.



“It’s a bit unfair for him because he gets a lot of stick and sometimes he doesn’t deserve it."



Roofe has seen his first season at Anderlecht interrupted by injury and the Belgian league is now keen to finish the season with immediate effect, declaring Club Brugge champions.

