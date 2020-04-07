Really Pleased For Him – Tottenham Talent Happy To See Team-mate Make First Team Impact

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur youngster Brandon Austin, on loan at Danish side Viborg FF, has admitted he is delighted that team-mate Japhet Tanganga is doing well at his parent club.



Austin joined the Danish second tier outfit in the winter transfer window for the rest of the season, bidding to kick on with his development.













The 21-year old revealed he is getting on well at the club and has become close with some his team-mates, namely New Zealand international Nikko Boxall and Dutch centre-back Lars Kramer.



Tanganga, Austin’s team-mate at Spurs, made his Premier League debut this season against Liverpool and went on to make five more league appearances for the club.





Austin added he does not miss any of Spurs’ games, stating he is pleased that Tanganga is doing well at the club.







The English goalkeeper keeps in constant touch with Tanganga, with the duo previously playing together at the club for their youth sides and for the national team through to Under-20 level.



“I’m the only English guy at the club but everybody speaks English”, Austin told Spurs’ official site.





“I’m learning some Danish too but if needs be, everyone speaks English so there’s not a communication problem or anything.



"There’s a few of the lads that I’m close with – there’s one from New Zealand, Nikko Boxall, who has played in the New Zealand national team and another lad from Holland, Lars Kramer… I get along well with those two especially.



“I’ve been watching all the Spurs games too. I’ve grown up playing alongside – well, behind – Japhet, so to see him doing so well for the first team has been really good.



“We’re the same age and I speak to him all the time. I’ve seen his performances and I’m really pleased for him.”



Austin made two appearances for Viborg this season before the Danish leagues were suspended.

