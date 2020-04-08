Chelsea Star Out On Loan Set For Scan On Injury

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea loanee Ethan Ampadu is to undergo scans next week to detect the extent of his back problem, which has been troubling him since he played against Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League.



The 19-year-old defender joined RB Leipzig last summer on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea and has been part of their first-team squad.













Opportunities at RB Leipzig have been limited this season and he has only made seven appearances for the club thus far in all competitions.



But just ahead of the suspension of the season, he was out of the squad due to back problems and he was not involved in training when the squad got back on the grass earlier this week.





And according to German outlet Sportbuzzer, the defender will undergo an MRI scan next week as the club look to understand the extent of his injury.







The 19-year-old has been undergoing a rehabilitation program over the last few weeks, but the club can only take a further call after investigation based on the MRI.



RB Leipzig are also likely to keep the Chelsea medical team in the loop as well as they look to help Ampadu recover from his back problems.





It is unclear when the season will be able to resume or whether Ampadu will be in action for RB Leipzig if it does.

