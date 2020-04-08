XRegister
26 October 2019

08/04/2020 - 10:41 BST

Claim Made Over Emerson Palmieri Asking Price Amid Serie A Interest

 




Chelsea have identified an asking price for Emerson Palmieri, who has emerged as a target for Serie A giants Inter and Napoli.

Emerson was linked with a move back to Italy in January, but Chelsea refused to sell the player without bringing in a replacement.  


 



The Italy international’s future is back in focus ahead of the summer transfer window and he is again a wanted man back in his homeland.

Inter have identified him as a possible recruit and Napoli have also reportedly prepared a contract offer for the player.
 


And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Chelsea have already identified the fee at which they would be willing to sell the player this summer.



The Blues are prepared to let Emerson go if they are offered a fee in the region of €30m in the coming months.

Chelsea are expected to hold on to Marcos Alonso following his recent run of form and Emerson has been identified as the player they are prepared to let go.
 


The west London club want to bring in a younger replacement for the Italian international in the summer, but it remains to be seen if achieving €30m for Emerson is realistic in the current market.
 