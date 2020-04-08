Crystal Palace Confident Of Completing Signing

Follow @insidefutbol





Crystal Palace remain confident of signing Nathan Ferguson from West Brom, even potentially before the conclusion of the current season, according to The Athletic.



The Eagles agreed on a fee with West Brom to sign Ferguson in the winter transfer window but found a problem with his knee, which would rule him out for the rest of the season.













Crystal Palace did attempt to renegotiate a fee, but West Brom refused to accept a sum less than £7m and he stayed put at the Hawthorns.



Ferguson had surgery in February and was subsequently ruled out for the reason of the season but he is expected to join Crystal Palace this summer.





And the Premier League club are confident that they will be able to sign the player potentially even before the season concludes.







Ferguson’s contract expires on 30th June, but FIFA have reached a decision to extend contracts beyond that date in order to help leagues to finish the season.



West Brom are set to take up the option, but the final decision is likely to be made by the players on whether they want to extend their contracts if their current deals run out on 30th June.





Given Ferguson earns just £800 a week at West Brom, while Crystal Palace offered him around £30,000 a week in January, the defender is likely to be keen to join the Eagles as soon as possible.



An independent tribunal is expected to finalise the final fee Crystal Palace will need to pay to West Brom.

