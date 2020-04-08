XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



08/04/2020 - 12:09 BST

Everton Tipped Not To Go Back In For Target Despite Potential Availability

 




Everton have been tipped not to go back in for Inter midfielder Matias Vecino during the summer transfer window.

Vecino’s future at Inter was under the scanner in January, with the Nerazzurri willing to sell and the player's agent looking at a number of options for his client.   


 



The midfielder was on Carlo Ancelotti’s radar as Everton looked to strengthen their midfield options and the Toffees made a move for him, though could not reach an agreement.

The Uruguayan's future is again in focus ahead of the transfer window in the summer, with Inter looking at what to do.
 


A sale is considered a potential option, but according to Italian daily Tuttosport, Everton are not expected to return for Vecino in the summer.



It remains to be seen if Everton do go back for Vecino, but he is again expected to be linked with leaving Inter.

Inter could use him in talks to sign other players, offering him in part exchange. 
 


A stay at the San Siro has again not been ruled out and all eyes will be on what approach Inter favour with Vecino when the transfer window opens again.
 