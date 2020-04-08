Everton Tipped Not To Go Back In For Target Despite Potential Availability

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton have been tipped not to go back in for Inter midfielder Matias Vecino during the summer transfer window.



Vecino’s future at Inter was under the scanner in January, with the Nerazzurri willing to sell and the player's agent looking at a number of options for his client.













The midfielder was on Carlo Ancelotti’s radar as Everton looked to strengthen their midfield options and the Toffees made a move for him, though could not reach an agreement.



The Uruguayan's future is again in focus ahead of the transfer window in the summer, with Inter looking at what to do.





A sale is considered a potential option, but according to Italian daily Tuttosport, Everton are not expected to return for Vecino in the summer.







It remains to be seen if Everton do go back for Vecino, but he is again expected to be linked with leaving Inter.



Inter could use him in talks to sign other players, offering him in part exchange.





A stay at the San Siro has again not been ruled out and all eyes will be on what approach Inter favour with Vecino when the transfer window opens again.

