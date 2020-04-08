Feel Lucky To Play Alongside Mohamed Salah And Roberto Firmino – Sadio Mane

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool star Sadio Mane has admitted that he finds it easy to play alongside Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah due to their quality and the understanding the trio have between themselves.



Salah, Firmino and Mane have turned into the most feared attacking force in world football in recent years and fired Liverpool to the Champions League last season.













The trio’s performances have also brought Liverpool to the brink of the Premier League title this year and they have become an envy of many clubs across Europe.



Mane insisted that he feels lucky to play alongside Salah and Firmino because of the quality they possess and the chemistry the three forwards enjoy up front for Liverpool.





He also feels that playing alongside the duo have also helped him to become a better player as he has been pushed harder to succeed.







“That’s a really good question”, Mane told the Times when asked how it feels to play alongside Salah and Firmino.



“I’m a really lucky boy to play alongside these players. It’s easy, they know when and where and how to give you the ball, especially so you can show your quality.





“If you play alongside these great players you just get better and push harder and get success.”



Mane has scored 77 goals in 161 appearances for Liverpool since joining the club in 2016, and has been linked with Real Madrid.

