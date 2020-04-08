Former Rangers Star Thinks Newcastle Signing Alfredo Morelos Could Be Great Business

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers striker Andy Gray believes £13m for Alfredo Morelos could be great business for Newcastle United.



Morales joined Rangers ahead of the 2017/18 season from Finnish side HJK Helsinki for £1m, and has proven to be a bargain signing for the Ibrox giants.













The Colombia international has been a massive success for the Gers, regularly hitting the back of the net and powering Steven Gerrard's men forward.



Newcastle have been linked with a swoop for Morelos, amid suggestions Rangers have dropped their asking price to just £13m.





Gray appreciates that a number of players make the move from Scotland to the Premier League and can struggle to bring their form from north of the border, but he insists that if Morelos can do what he does at Ibrox in England then £13m for his services would be superb business.







“That is good business”, Gray said on beIN SPORTS' Keys and Gray show, when asked about Morelos to Newcastle for £13m.



“If Morelos can take his form at Ibrox and put it in the Premier League, which is not a given, because many players have tried to do that from the lower leagues in England, from the Premier League in Scotland and not been able to take that form into the big league in England.





“So, if he takes it in, for £13m Newcastle get themselves a great player but you know what, at the moment Steven Gerrard has done a brilliant job with him this season. Really fantastic.



"He’s got hold of him, he’s contained him, he’s not let Rangers down as much as he did last season."



Morelos has been criticised for his poor disciplinary record and it remains to be seen if Rangers might try to cash in on him this summer.

