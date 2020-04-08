I’ll Sacrifice Everything To Win Ballon d’Or – Liverpool Attacker

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool star Sadio Mane has revealed his ambition to win the Ballon d’Or and insisted that he is prepared to do everything to complete his dream.



Mane has been instrumental in Liverpool’s resurgence and was a key man as they won the Champions League last season, while they are now on the brink of winning the Premier League title.













The Senegalese’s performances have turned him into one of the best wide-forwards in world football, with clubs such as Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain showing an interest in him.



Mane admits that while winning trophies for the team remain the goal, he also insisted that getting his hands on the Ballon d’Or has continued to remain a personal ambition.





He is prepared to put in all the hard yards to achieve his dream and believes that if he keeps performing at the top level at some point he will collect the individual accolade.







“I’m playing for the team, and the team is most important and I’m really happy to win trophies with my team”, Mane told the Times.



“But at the same time it has been my dream to win the Ballon d’Or.





“I wish to win it and I sacrifice everything possible to win it.



“I have been close and that gives me more motivation and the people never stop supporting me, telling me I can do it . . . I think we are close and I will win it one day.”



Mane has netted 18 goals and provided 12 assists for his team-mates in all competitions this season.

