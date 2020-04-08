I’m Sorry But No – Everton Legend Firmly Opposed To Linked Player Joining Toffees

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton legend Andy Gray has admitted he is against the idea of the club signing Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard.



The Toffees icon spent two seasons at Everton, where he made a significant impact during his time at the club, winning the league title, the European Cup Winners’ Cup and the FA Charity Shield in 1985.













Lingard has struggled to feature on a regular basis this season and has not managed a single 90-minute game in the Premier League for Manchester United.



Gray stated he could think of plenty of other players who would be better for Everton than the Manchester United winger. The former Aston Villa striker is not a fan of Lingard and is opposed to him being taken to Goodison Park.





“I’m sorry, no”, Gray said on beIN SPORTS' Keys and Gray show, when asked about a move for Lingard.







“I can think of many better players I’d rather see in an Everton shirt than Jesse.



“Greatest of respect, Jesse.





“Not for me. Not my favourite as you know.”



Lingard has struggled for form this season after failing to register a single goal or assist in over a year and has fallen out of favour at the club, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer linked with looking to ship the winger out before the start of next season.

